Report: PSG now want to sign Arsenal's 'untouchable' player











PSG are sniffing around Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes.

That’s according to Goal who report that the French champions want to add the Brazilian to their ranks.

Try as they might, Le Parisiens may well struggle to get the centre-back out of the Emirates.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal consider Magalhaes to be an ‘untouchable’ player with the Gunners stance being that they won’t sell the Brazilian no matter what this summer.

However, as we all know, money talks in football and if there’s one thing PSG have, it’s money.

Gabriel would, of course, be playing alongside his Brazil teammate, Marquinhos if he were to head to Paris, but, the move does seem to be quite unlikely at the moment.

Arsenal are building an incredible core of young players for the future, and it’s unlikely that the Gunners will want to sell any of their star players before they all hit their peaks together.

Let’s be real, Arsenal are finally in a position of power. They’re back in the Champions League and pushing for major honours, this is the only point in their recent history where they can’t really be pressurised into selling their star players.

Of course, as Arsenal improve the vultures will begin to circle, but this is the Gunners’ chance to show the rest of Europe that they mean business and they won’t be bullied into selling their most valuable assets anymore.

PSG may be keen on Gabriel, but Arsenal need to hold firm in their stance that he’s untouchable and continue to build with Gabriel at the heart of their defence.

