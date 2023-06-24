Report: Premier League club considering offloading ‘superb’ midfielder Arsenal want

The latest reports suggest that Amadou Onana could be on the move this summer and this is great news for heavily linked Arsenal.

It had been reported by Het Nieuwsblad that Arsenal have been in contract with the agents of Onana to try and tempt him away from Everton.

Now, iNews are reporting that Everton are considering selling the player this summer. The apparent reason for this is due to the fact that they need to sell assets to fund their transfer business.

The report mentions how Everton need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules and a sale like Onana would help this.

They say that there is interest from Chelsea and Arsenal and there is a feeling inside the club that he is the most vulnerable to an offer.

(Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images)

Everton considering selling Arsenal target Onana

The ‘superb‘ midfielder has showed his defensive qualities in the Premier League this season. Onana was a great signing for Everton and he has been one of few shining lights in the team lately.

It is no shock to see him linked with a move to Arsenal. Now that Everton reportedly need to sell him to help FFP, it is the best time for the Gunners to make a move.

The Gunners definitely need some more quality in the middle of the pitch. With more fixtures due to the Champions League, they need a solid 25-man squad who can help them compete in all competitions.

This seems like a win for all parties. Arsenal get a solid defensive midfielder who would strengthen the team and Everton can sort out some financial issues.

Reports suggest that Everton want around £61.5million. Although this is a big amount, Arsenal will need to spend big if they want to continue competing with Manchester City.