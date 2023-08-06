Report: Postecoglou will give ‘fantastic’ Spurs player his big chance v Barcelona

Richarlison was not in the squad for Tottenham’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk but the good news is that this doesn’t seem like it was for any serious issues.

Tottenham have had some fun during pre-season outside of the continent, but this was their first friendly match at home.

Richarlison has looked on good form during the friendlies and even managed to score a hat-trick in one of the games. This is good to see as his first season at the club last campaign was not great. He only managed three goals all season.

No doubt many would have been excited to see the in-form Brazilian at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Sadly, he was not in the squad and many would have feared he suffered a bad injury. The latest reports suggest that this isn’t the case.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Richarlison looks to have not suffered a serious injury

With so much happening at the club this summer, manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that he can have a fully fit squad for the start of the season.

A new report from The Evening Standard has shared that Richarlison should be fine for the start of the season. He should be ready for the next game Spurs have on Tuesday.

The report from The Evening Standard said: “Richarlison missed the match with a knock but is expected to return for Tuesday’s game in Barcelona.” This is great news and also suggests that he will be given a chance to impress Postecoglou on Tuesday.

This is a huge positive Spurs. They need all their players fit for the start of the season as the pressure is on them to make sure they finish closer to the top of the division.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The ‘fantastic‘ forward look like he will definitley have a big impact next season. With reports suggesting that Bayern Munich want Harry Kane, it will be even more important for Richarlison to keep fit for the new season.

It is exciting to see how the club play next season. They have a new attacking manager and no doubt fans will be excited to see their team play on the front-foot again.