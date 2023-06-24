James Maddison is a top target for Tottenham, and Ange Postecoglou is really pushing for Spurs to get this deal done.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who was writing for CaughtOffside.

The journalist stated that Postecoglou is now pushing hard for Spurs to finalise a deal for Maddison, and it’s not hard to understand why he’s so keen to sign the Leicester City star.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Maddison has been one of the Premier League’s top performers for some time now, netting double figures in each of his last two top-flight seasons.

Maddison is, of course, known for his dead ball ability, his long-range shooting and his vision, but he’s also a physically impressive player too.

Indeed, you may not think it when you watch him, but Maddison is a seriously quick player when he gets going.

According to CIES, he’s the most similar player in world football to Kylian Mbappe, while the Premier League have clocked him in with a top speed of 34.4 km/h – that’s quicker than Heung-Min Son according to The Speeds Database.

Maddison is, of course, nowhere near as explosive as someone like Son, but when he gets motoring, he does have a fair bit of pace about him, and that will suit Postecoglou down to the ground.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

He’s quick with his feet and quick with his mind, and with the Australian’s main goal on the pitch being to get the ball into the box as quickly as possible, Maddison could be something of a dream signing.

Whether or not Spurs can get this one done remains to be seen, but this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on in the coming weeks as Postecoglou is obviously quite keen to get this deal done.