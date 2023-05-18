Report: PL side not actually against selling £18m star Tottenham have asked about this summer











Crystal Palace are not against selling Marc Guehi this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur one of the sides keen on signing the centre-back.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato, which suggests that the Eagles are instead determined to ensure that Michael Olise does not leave Selhurst Park.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Marc Guehi is wanted by Tottenham and Manchester United after another impressive year with Palace. He has featured in all but one of Crystal Palace’s Premier League games this term, captaining the side on a few occasions also.

You would imagine that Roy Hodgson’s side would love to keep the 22-year-old for as long as possible. But perhaps that may not be their stance after all.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace are not against selling Guehi and do not plan to stand in his way if an acceptable bid comes in.

That will obviously be encouraging news for Spurs. Ryan Mason’s men absolutely have to strengthen at the back this summer after a really underwhelming campaign.

Guehi is not yet the finished article following his £18 million move. But it says a lot that he is often captaining a Premier League side at such a young age. His ceiling could be incredibly high.

Tottenham need to conduct quite the overhaul this summer. And the defence is one of the priorities. Cristian Romero is arguably the one world-class centre-back in the ranks. And yet, the Argentinian has been so poor – by his own standards – since the World Cup.

If Spurs can sign Guehi, it would be a really positive step.

And it seems that Palace are not shutting the door on the idea of the youngster moving on in the near future.