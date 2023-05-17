Report: PL rival now hopeful 45-year-old manager Spurs want will sign new contract
Fulham are hopeful of now agreeing a new contract with Marco Silva – in what could be a further blow to Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of a new manager.
That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that Fulham want to reward Marco Silva with a new long-term deal after a brilliant first year back in the Premier League.
The Cottagers have avoided relegation in a top-flight season for the first time in a decade. And they are on course to finish inside the top-half of the table.
Tottenham target Marco Silva in line for new Fulham contract
90min reports that West Ham and Tottenham are admirers of Silva. The Hammers are considering their options in case David Moyes leaves in the summer.
Meanwhile, Tottenham are continuing their search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor. From the outside, it has certainly been a turbulent search.
And it seems that they are about to be dealt a further blow. 90min reports that there is optimism that Silva will sign a new contract with Fulham, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.
It is not overly surprising that Silva is looking to stay put. He did not go directly from Watford from Everton earlier in his managerial career. But that situation certainly did him few favours.
The Hornets’ form dropped off dramatically as he was being linked with the Toffees. And when he finally went to Goodison Park, he was unable to arrest their decline down the table.
It took the Portuguese some time to rebuild his reputation. But he has done that with the job he has done at Fulham.
With that, he will surely be wary of making the wrong move.
Tottenham and West Ham are obviously massive clubs. But he clearly feels that Fulham still have more to do before he potentially moves on.
