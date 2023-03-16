Report: PL club simply don't believe their £50m player is going to leave them and join Arsenal











Fulham fans can breathe a sigh of relief as it appears Joao Palhinha will be staying at the club for at least one more season.

Indeed, according to GiveMeSport, Fulham are hopeful that the midfielder will stay at Craven Cottage for at least one more year.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the Cottagers in the summer and has been one of their standout performers this campaign.

Palhinha has been a revelation since his debut and has already made a name for himself as one of the most tenacious midfielders in the Premier League. No player in the league has made more tackles than the 27-year-old, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are just some of the teams that have been linked with Palhinha in recent weeks. However, Fulham genuinely believe they can keep hold of the talented midfielder for at least one more season.

Despite the interest from other clubs, Fulham are in a strong position when it comes to Palhinha’s future. The midfielder is contracted to the club for four more years, meaning that the pressure to sell is minimal.

Of course, that could change if the player himself begins to kick up a fuss.

However, if Palhinha is to leave, he won’t come cheaply, Fulham believe that he’s now worth £50m, just a few months on from bringing him in for £17m.

Palhinha has become a key player for Fulham this season, and it’s really hard to imagine where Fulham would be without him. The Whites have lost all three of the games he’s missed this season, shipping 10 goals in the process.

The midfielder himself seems happy at Fulham, and his performances on the pitch suggest that he’s fully committed to the club. While it’s always possible that a big offer from a top club could turn his head, it looks like Fulham have a good chance of holding on to one of their most prized assets for at least one more season.

Arsenal may be waiting in the wings, but it looks as though Palhinha will be a Fulham player for a little while longer.

