Report: ‘Phenomenon’ linked to Spurs wants to move to the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspurt have been linked with a move for Ligue 1 star Jonathan David and the latest reports claim the player wants to move to the Premier League.

According to a report by footmercato, Lille are not rushing to sell the player. Despite this, Jonathan David knows what he wants and he apparently has a preference for the Premier League.

Lille reportedly value the forward at around £42million, but footmercato states that they do not feel like they have to sell him this summer.

It will be very interesting to see how this transfer saga plays out. His club do not feel forced to sell him but he would like to move but the sounds of the report. It was reported that Spurs are the latest club to be interested in David.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Lille not rushing to sell Jonathan David who wants to play in Premier League

Despite Spurs being interested in the player, it seems like this transfer will be a hard one to pull off. Despite his dreams to play in the Premier League, it looks like David will find it hard to move clubs.

Lauded as a ‘phenomenon‘, David would be a great asset for Spurs. Harry Kane, as always, scored a lot of goals this season, but the rest of the squad didn’t.

This season, David managed to score 26 goals in all competitions. Since he has become a professional footballer, David has scored 95 goals.

He is still only 23 years-old but is clearly a top finisher. With such a prolific goal tally, he has big potential, and could be an ideal replacement for Harry Kane.