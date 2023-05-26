Report: ‘Phenomenal’ manager isn’t sure about the Tottenham job because of one man











Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly back on the agenda at Tottenham Hotspur, but the man himself has some reservations about the Spurs job because of one figure at Spurs.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Nagelsmann has some serious concerns about Daniel Levy at Spurs.

The German has some real reservations about Levy and whether or not the Spurs chairman would create the right circumstances for him to succeed at the north London club.

To be fair, you can’t really blame Nagelsmann for having these thoughts.

Indeed, Levy has time and time again let his managers down.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino all publicly lamented their lack of transfer backing during their time at the club, and the reality is that Levy may just lack that bit of ambition.

Look, Nagelsmann is a winner. He wants to be at the top of this sport lifting the biggest prizes available, and if he doesn’t feel like Tottenham can offer him that platform, then he has every right to have reservations about the job.

It’s easy to see why Nagelsmann may feel a bit uneasy about the idea of going and working under Levy. He’s had to watch two of the greatest coaches in modern history in Conte and Mourinho completely fail at Spurs, and while he may back himself to do a good job, history suggests that it will be an uphill battle for any incumbent manager.

Spurs are a real mess right now. They have so many underlying issues that need addressing, but nothing will truly be sorted until the chairman begins to have a clear plan on where he wants to take the club and how he’s going to get them there.

Nagelsmann isn’t likely to become the new manager of Spurs, that seems obvious.

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

