'Perfect' Arsenal target will now cost £100m; he dreams of Gunners move - report











Arsenal have identified Moises Caicedo as one of their summer transfer targets and the midfielder will reportedly cost a very hefty £100million.

According to GOAL, Liverpool are interested in the Brighton star as well as the Gunners. However, he won’t come cheap..

Arsenal were close to signing him in January and he wanted to move to the Gunners but his current club blocked his ‘dream’ move.

The interest has never left from Arsenal and he is currently one of their main targets as they look to bolster the midfield.

With the Gunners also wanting to sign Declan Rice, they need a big budget this summer if they want to get all their main targets.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal target Caicedo will cost £100million

The “perfect” midfielder has been essential for Brighton this season. He has also shown his versatility as he has played right-back on various occasions.

He would no doubt be a great asset for Arsenal but it would be a huge shock to see them splash around £200million for two midfielders.

They have various positions in which they need to increase their quality in depth. Therefore they can’t afford to spend it all in the midfield.

It is definitely frustrating for the club that these players are priced so high. With the Gunners challenging for the title this season, they will want to make sure they are competing again next season so this summer transfer window is key.

It has been a fantastic season for the Gunners and this will definitely help them sign world-class stars. They were so close to winning the title but for now, they will have to look towards next season.

/ (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)