Almost four years on, Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Tottenham still doesn’t feel quite right.

The Argentine was sacked by Spurs just months after taking the north London club to a Champions League final, and he left the club with plenty of unfinished business.

There’s a reason Pochettino was so strongly linked with a return to Tottenham this summer, it feels as though he hasn’t quite finished his story at Spurs yet, and according to The Independent, he does indeed have one regret from his time at Tottenham.

Indeed, according to The Independent, people close to Pochettino suggest that he still looks back at the transfer window in 2017 as a real turning point for Tottenham, with the Argentine believing that was the time tor revamp his squad with new signings a la Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

However, as we all know, Spurs didn’t quite back Pochettino in the way he needed that summer.

Davinson Sanchez was signed for a then club-record fee, but other than that, it was a very uninspiring summer window.

In fact, after losing Kyle Walker that summer, you’d have to argue that Spurs actually got weaker that year, and while Spurs were still on a bit of an upwards trajectory at that time, the seeds were planted for a later decline.

Sadly, Spurs had to limit their spending at that time due to the fact they were in the midst of spending a fortune on their new stadium, but perhaps if they had a bit more capital available to them, Pochettino could’ve helped the north London club towards a piece of major silverware.

Pochettino still has regrets about his time at Tottenham, and we can only imagine that people at Spurs have the same sort of views.

Spurs were so close yet so far from glory during that time, and with a bit more backing, Pochettino could’ve done something historic at Tottenham.