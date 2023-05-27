Report: People are now trying to get 'amazing' Barcelona player to Arsenal, he's a record-breaker











Some intermediaries are looking into the idea of getting Ansu Fati a move to Arsenal.

The Spanish attacker isn’t having the best of times at Barcelona recently, and there is some chatter about the winger leaving Camp Nou this summer.

Agents are looking into potential landing spots for Fati, and, according to The Independent, there have been initial discussions about getting the ‘amazing’ Barcelona player to the Emirates.

It’s no surprise to hear that Fati’s people are trying to get him to Arsenal. After all, north London has been the perfect spot for young wingers to grow and flourish.

Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, after seeing the work Mikel Arteta has done with both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. It’s no shock to see that Fati wants to go through the same journey.

Fati may not be doing too well lately, but let’s not forget what a prodigious talent this young man is.

He remains the youngest ever goalscorer for Barcelona in La Liga, and he’s also a fully-fledged Spain international.

Arsenal do have a knack of getting the best out of these teenage prodigies after their careers went off-path, just look at how Martin Odegaard has recovered since joining Arsenal.

Fati may be keen on Arsenal, but there’s no saying that this move will go ahead.

Indeed, this report also states that Arsenal are yet to bite on this potential deal, and, in all honesty, we can understand why there is some hesitancy on the Gunners’ end.

With Saka and Martinelli already at the club, the Gunners don’t need anymore young wingers, especially as Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe are already in the squad too.

This is a potential avenue that Arsenal could explore, but, right now, there’s not too much interest on the Gunners’ end.

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Show all