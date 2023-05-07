Report: Pedro Porro was left applauding 24-year-old Spurs teammate during first-half vs Crystal Palace











Pedro Porro was left applauding Emerson Royal just before half-time of Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, after the defender produced a nice turn to get away from an opponent.

That is according to Football London, who noticed Porro could only admire what Emerson Royal did under pressure just before the break.

It was a big boost for Spurs to have Emerson back. The defender had enjoyed his best spell in a Tottenham shirt in the weeks following Pedro Porro‘s arrival in January. Unfortunately, he missed several games due to injury.

Pedro Porro left applauding Emerson Royal during Tottenham win

But he was back on Saturday. And he made up for lost time with a superb performance in the 1-0 victory against the Eagles.

In fact, he seemed to be so good at certain points that he left Pedro Porro applauding him after some nice skill and a good turn saw him get out of trouble at one stage – according to Football London.

Emerson has definitely been one of the few success stories in a disappointing season for Tottenham. Heading into the campaign, it appeared that he may struggle to get game-time if he stayed.

Djed Spence had arrived and Matt Doherty was excellent before his season ended prematurely due to injury last time out.

Antonio Conte’s treatment of Spence, in particular, was baffling. But that should take nothing away from how far Emerson has come to prove his doubters wrong.

It has been a remarkable turnaround. And heading into next season, he is one of the players the new manager can look to build his side around.

Clearly, if they put him in the right system, he can be a really important player for the club in the years to come.