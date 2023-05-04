Report: Paris Saint-Germain keen on Arsenal target with £50m release clause











French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Arsenal transfer target Michael Olise and could plot a summer move.

The report from getfootballnewsfrance states that the winger is one of multiple targets PSG are looking at. They need attacking options due to the imminent departure of Lionel Messi.

Olise reportedly has a £50million release clause after he signed a new deal at Crystal Palace last summer, via The Sun.

It was also reported by The Daily Mail that Olise is willing to reject Arsenal this summer and stay at Palace. The Gunners are very interested in the winger.

Arsenal target Olise linked to PSG

Olise is a very exciting talent, who Arsenal legend Ian Wright has previously deemed “unbelievable”.

The 21-year-old is adored at Palace and has shown that they can excel in the future should Wilfried Zaha decide to leave. The French U21 star has picked up 11 goal contributions in the Premier League this season.

The “special talent” no doubt has a huge future ahead of him. For now, we are not sure where he will end up. What is best for him is consistent football.

He is getting this at Palace but it is worth wondering if he will manage to get this at some of the elite clubs in Europe.

The upcoming transfer window is a very exciting one for Arsenal. They will be in the Champions League for the first time since 2016 so will be able to attract some world-class talent.

They have some exceptional attacking players, but their struggles to win some of the recent games they have played emphasises their need for better quality.

