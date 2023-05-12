Report: Paratici kept urging Levy to sign 'lightning quick' striker for Tottenham, he's now available again











Fabio Paratici kept telling Daniel Levy to sign Dusan Vlahovic for Tottenham during his time at the north London club.

According to The Telegraph, Paratici was a huge admirer of Vlahovic during his time at Spurs, and he put his name forward as a potential transfer target before he joined Juventus.

Of course, there is an element of irony in that it was Paratici’s former club that beat him to the signing of Vlahovic, but if reports are to be believed, the Serbian is back on the market again this summer.

Indeed, amid a number of ongoing problems in Turin, Juventus are ready to cash-in on Vlahovic this summer, and you have to wonder whether or not the north London club will go in for the ‘lightning quick’ striker once again.

It would be fair to assume that Vlahovic’s potential move to Spurs this summer hinges on the future of Harry Kane, but, apparently, Paratici’s plan was to use Vlahovic alongside Kane, while also having him in mind as a potential replacement.

Of course, since this whole saga unfolded, Spurs have since signed Richarlison, so it’s hard to imagine that Vlahovic will join the club as a third striker, but, if Kane were to leave this summer, perhaps he will come back onto the radar.

Yes, Paratici is gone so there is no longer that driving force behind this transfer at Tottenham, but let’s not forget, Paratici is someone whose opinion is valued highly by Daniel Levy, and the previous recommendation of Vlahovic may well still be in the back of the Tottenham chairman’s mind.

With Vlahovic on the market and Tottenham potentially looking for a new centre-forward this summer, this move could well be one to keep an eye on.

