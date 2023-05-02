Report: 'Outstanding' Celtic player undergoes surgery; may miss four months











Celtic have been dealt a huge blow following the news that Cameron Carter-Vickers will play no further part in this season, with the American now set to miss up to four months due to injury.

That is according to a report from SBI Soccer, who note that Cameron Carter-Vickers has been battling a knee injury throughout the second-half of the season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It is a real blow for the Bhoys. Carter-Vickers has been a superb signing for Ange Postecoglou’s side. And he has played his part in taking Celtic to the cusp of yet another domestic treble.

Carter-Vickers to miss up to four months with knee injury

Unfortunately, Postecoglou confirmed after Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers that Carter-Vickers would miss the rest of the campaign with injury.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

But it would appear that the problem is serious. According to SBI Soccer, Carter-Vickers will undergo surgery and be sidelined for the next three to four months.

Obviously, that is a real disappointment for the Hoops. But the one positive is that he should not miss as much game-time as he would have done had he undergone surgery midway through the season.

Carter-Vickers could be out until September, judging by the reported timeline. That may mean that he misses around a month of the next Scottish Premiership campaign.

He could obviously come back sooner. But Celtic will be wary of rushing the 25-year-old back before he is ready given his importance to their fortunes.

He has been ‘outstanding‘ since making the move to Parkhead. And he should only continue to get better as he continues to approach the peak years of his career.