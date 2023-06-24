Arsenal are reportedly edging ever closer to the signing of Kai Havertz.

The Gunners have been busy in the summer transfer window and are spinning several plates at present.

Arsenal have been in talks over Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber as well as Havertz.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Now, it looks like the Germany international should be the first Gunners signing of the close season.

According to Sky Sports News, Havertz “will have a medical this weekend ahead of completing his move”.

The report claims that the Chelsea player’s medical is likely to take place overseas due to his schedule.

If all goes smoothly, a formal announcement of Havertz’s £65million move to Arsenal could come next week.

Our view

Mikel Arteta has wasted no time in identifying players who’ll make an already great Arsenal team even better.

Havertz is a top talent who was a revelation at Bayer Leverkusen, earning himself a big move to Chelsea.

At Leverkusen, he went from ‘an exciting young prospect to one of the best players in Europe.’

Admittedly, Havertz hasn’t quite been amazing at Arsenal’s rivals since his move in 2020.

However, maybe they just haven’t figured out how to get the best out of him.

You get the feeling that Arteta knows exactly how he’d utilise the 24-year-old if Arsenal get a deal over the line.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

All in all, it looks like the Gunners are intent on building on their solid foundations.

Arteta and Edu are looking to put together an Arsenal team that wins titles instead of just challenging for them.