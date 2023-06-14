There is serious doubt over whether Ethan Nwaneri will sign a new contract to stay at Arsenal this month, with Chelsea amongst those ready to move if the 16-year-old becomes available.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which suggests that both Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring the situation.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ethan Nwaneri, of course, made an incredibly significant appearance for Arsenal this past season. The attacking midfielder came on for the final moments of the emphatic win over Brentford back in September.

Serious doubt Nwaneri signs new deal at Arsenal

In the process, he became the youngest player in Premier League history. However, Mikel Arteta would not include him in the squad again for the rest of the campaign.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And it seems that there is now a good chance that that will prove to be his only appearance for Arsenal. The Athletic is reporting that there is serious doubt over whether Nwaneri will sign a new contract.

His current terms come to an end this month. And it seems that Chelsea and Manchester City are on pole position to battle for his signature. Meanwhile, Manchester United are also keen.

Obviously, Nwaneri will have his reasons for leaving if that is what he decides to do. However, it is a surprise that he is not content to stay with Arsenal.

He is someone who is clearly on Mikel Arteta’s radar. And Arteta has been willing to put his faith in younger players during his tenure.

That pathway to the first-team has arguably been much harder to find at clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City in recent years.

Nwaneri is obviously some way off being ready for the highest level. But that will surely be a factor in his decision on his future.

It seems that he may feel that staying at Arsenal may not be his best option heading into the summer.