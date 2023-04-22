Report: Newcastle will spare no expense to sign Raphinha











Newcastle United will ‘spare no expense’ to bring Raphinha to St James’ Park.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim the Magpies are targeting a ‘leap in quality’ for next season.

Newcastle have enjoyed a superb campaign and are still firmly in the running for Champions League qualification.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Securing a top-four place would give Newcastle even more pulling power, enabling them to target more top players.

And according to Mundo Deportivo – via Sport Witness – Barcelona’s Raphinha is in Eddie Howe’s sights.

The Brazilian, who previously played for Leeds United, is a player who is ‘very much liked’ by Newcastle.

Indeed, the Magpies reportedly tried to sign him last season, though he ultimately opted for a £55m move to Barca.

However, the jury is still out on Raphinha at Camp Nou, and speculation about his future has increased.

Newcastle are reportedly planning on ‘taking advantage’ of this and will ‘return to the charge’ for the 26-year-old

The Magpies have made it clear they will ‘spare no expense’, aware that Barcelona need to balance the books.

The La Liga giants reportedly need to reduce their wage bill by €200m and bring in at least €100m in sales.

And they know that Raphinha has a market in the Premier League after his fruitful time at Elland Road.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Our view

Although Raphinha’s time at Barca is not proving as fruitful as hoped, he’d definitely be a good shout for Newcastle.

He is proven in the Premier League, so he should be able to hit the ground running for the Magpies.

Raphinha is a pacey, skilful and creative winger with outstanding dribbling ability.

Fans on Twitter have compared him to the likes of Angel Di Maria, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane.

He would be a valuable asset to any club and, if Newcastle sign him, he could surely take them up to the next level.