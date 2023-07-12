Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Strasbourg’s Habib Diallo.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, the Magpies are one of several Premier League clubs eyeing the striker.

As well as Newcastle, the likes of West Ham and Brentford are in pursuit of Diallo, Genuardi wrote on Twitter.

The Magpies have made one major signing so far this summer in Sandro Tonali.

In addition, reports are doing the rounds suggesting Newcastle are on the right track for Harvey Barnes.

Eddie Howe is apparently also looking for a new striker ahead of a season where the Magpies will fight on four fronts.

‘Striker in the purest sense of the word’

Diallo, an 18-cap Senegal international, certainly seems to tick quite a few boxes for Newcastle.

The 28-year-old boasts considerable experience at a high level, having played in Ligue 1 and the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was part of the Senegal team that won the trophy in 2022, making three appearances in the group stages.

Diallo had his most prolific top-flight season last term, registering a solid 20 goals for Strasbourg, plus one assist.

Back in 2020, Total Football Analysis described him as a ‘constant threat’ and a ‘striker in the purest sense of the word’.

And according to The Sun, Diallo’s price tag is not overly high. Strasbourg apparently value him at £20million.

Diallo looks like he’d be a solid enough signing for Newcastle, so let’s see whether things develop on this front.

For £20million, the Magpies would be getting an experienced player who is very dangerous on his day.