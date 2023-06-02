Report: Newcastle want to sign 'amazing' £41m Champions League winner











Newcastle United want to bring some more quality to their squad and the latest reports have suggested that they have turned their attention to Ferland Mendy.

According to the latest reports from TEAMtalk, Mendy has been told that he is not a part of Real Madrid’s plans anymore.

This news has now apparently alerted many clubs, with one of them reportedly being Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

The Magpies are now apparently looking to taking an advantage of Mendy being surplus to requirements.

The Champions League winner signed for Real Madrid for a reported £41million. For now, it is not known what fee Real Madrid want for the player.

(Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Newcastle want Ferland Mendy

It is no shock to see the Magpies linked to very good players and proven winners now that they have qualified for the Champions League.

Mendy would be a cracking signing for Newcastle. Dan Burn has been great at left-back, but with them now in Europe and playing a lot more games, they need competition for places.

The “amazing” Frenchman has won nine trophies in his career. He would be a great asset for the Magpies and would no doubt be an improvement on Burn.

It will be great to see the club in Europe again. The issue is no doubt their depth in quality. With lots more midweek games they will definitely have to rotate the squad.

This could affect them in the Premier League if they do not buy more quality. Seeing lots of big players linked to the club will excite Newcastle fans.

(Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images)