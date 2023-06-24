Report: Newcastle want to sign £35m Premier League defender

The latest reports are suggesting that Newcastle want to make a move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson this summer.

According to the The Evening Standard, Newcastle have now joined Premier League champions Manchester City in the transfer race for the left-back.

In a potential boost for the Magpies, Robinson is apparently refusing to sign a new deal at Fulham.

He has just one year left on his current deal so Fulham need to decide whether to sell him now or lose him on a free transfer next season.

Newcastle are apparently actively pushing to sign the player alongside Marseille. Manchester City have an interest but aren’t pursuing him at the moment.

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle want Antonee Robinson

What is very interesting about Newcastle’s pursuit of Robinson is the fact that Fulham have reportedly already identified Fiorentina defender Igor as a possible replacement.

With the left-back experienced and playing to a good level in the Premier League, he seems like a very good option for the Magpies.

Due to their Champions League qualification, Newcastle will be playing a lot more fixtures. Therefore, they need to make sure they have a strong 25-man squad.

The USA international is still only 25-years-old as well. He would be a great asset for the club for the present and the future.

Robinson recently recently helped his country win the CONCACAF Nations League trophy.

The only issue in this deal is the price. The reported £35million seems very steep for a player who has only one year left on his contract.

The Premier League definitely has inflated prices so it is worth wondering whether the Magpies should look elsewhere.