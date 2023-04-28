Report: Newcastle want to sign £30m defender likened to Marcel Desailly











Newcastle United have enjoyed an outstanding season, with Champions League qualification up for grabs.

Should they succeed, the Magpies will have even more pull when it comes to the summer transfer window.

Newcastle will likely bolster their ranks so they can kick on in the league and shine in the cups next term.

Kevin Danso’s name has been doing the rounds on the St James’ Park rumour mill over the past few months.

Now, Jeunes Footeux – via Sport Witness – has provided an update on the Lens defender amid links with Newcastle.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

They claim Danso is being ‘closely followed’ by the Magpies, and that he ‘dreams’ of a Premier League return.

The outlet also claims Newcastle could expect to pay around €35million (£30million) for the 24-year-old.

Danso is quoted by JF as saying: “For now I’m not thinking about that and I’m concentrating on the next game.

“I can’t control the future but the present moment. We’ll see later, I prefer to concentrate on the present.”

However, the outlet insists that Danso ‘cannot close any doors’, with Lens likely to receive queries about him.

Our view

Danso would be a good shout for Newcastle.

He is 24, giving him the perfect mix of experience, untapped potential and future resale value.

Danso also has Premier League experience, having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Southampton.

Although the 6ft 3in ace’s Saints stint didn’t work out, he learned a lot from it and has kicked on since then.

In terms of Danso’s style of play, the Bundesliga website has compared him to France legend Marcel Desailly.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

‘Danso’s size, speed, position, and even gait, are eerily reminiscent of former France, AC Milan and Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly,’ they wrote a few years back.

‘“The Rock” was a formidable force in the air and on the ground, equally adept at playing both within the back four and in front of it.’

The website also featured quotes about the 13-cap Austria international, including one from Timo Werner in which he said “he’s a colossus”.