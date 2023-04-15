Report: Newcastle want 'one of the fastest midfielders' around, Liverpool have started the process to sign him











According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are amongst the clubs interested in signing Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

The Portuguese midfielder has only been at Molinuex for less than a year, but he’s already catching the eye of some of the Premier League’s big boys.

According to The Mail, Newcastle are amongst the teams tracking him, and that is very interesting to say the least.

The Magpies certainly need to add to their midfield this summer as they’re very thin on the ground in that position, and Nunes would be a very astute addition.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Described by Ruben Neves as ‘one of the fastest midfielders’ around, Nunes would suit Eddie Howe’s energetic style of play to a tee, and he would be fantastic in an all-Portuguese-speaking midfield trio alongside Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, signing Nunes won’t be very straightforward.

Indeed, there are also other interested parties, including Liverpool who are said to have already started the process of trying to sign him according to Ben Jacobs.

Of course though, as the richest club in the world, Newcastle have the capabilities to hijack any transfer deal these days, and with the Magpies on course for a Champions league finish this season, St James’ Park may well be a more alluring destination than Anfield this summer.

It remains to be seen where Nunes will end up, but it sounds as though his future may not be at Wolves as there are some big clubs circling as we head into the summer transfer window.

This summer’s transfer window will be dominated by midfield movement, and Nunes is certainly one player to keep an eye on as we head into transfer season.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

