Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

This is according to talkSPORT, who say the Magpies have been monitoring the 20-year-old.

Newcastle have enjoyed an amazing season which culminated in qualification for the Champions League.

The Magpies will now need to strengthen their ranks in order to compete for silverware on four fronts.

In addition, the Newcastle midfield is currently a little light, so we should almost certainly see additions there.

Meanwhile, Southampton are preparing for life in the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League.

TalkSPORT speculate that the Saints are ‘set to lose’ a number of star players, including Alcaraz.

He joined Southampton in January, arriving from Argentinian side Racing Club for a fee of around £12million.

Although Alcaraz did well, registering four goals and two assists from 18 outings, he couldn’t keep his club up.

That said, he has shown he has what it takes to do well in the Premier League, hence the links with Newcastle.

What Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has said about Carlos Alcaraz

St James’ Park legend Alan Shearer named Alcaraz in his Team of the Week after the 3-3 draw with Arsenal.

“Excellent at both ends, scoring the first and setting up the second, before a stunning goalline clearance,” he wrote.

Alcaraz is certainly a good shout for Newcastle, who need quality and quantity in the market this summer.

With Southampton no longer in the top-flight, they’re unlikely to have as much leverage in negotiations.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.

If the Magpies can sign him for a similar fee to what Saints paid for him, he’d be a bargain.