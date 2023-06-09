Newcastle are set to make a move for Declan Rice.

That is according to The Echo, who have reported that the Tyneside club intend to make their mark in the race to sign the midfielder this summer.

As many will know, Arsenal have Rice earmarked as their top target heading into the summer transfer window, and according to The Mail, the Gunners are preparing their opening bid.

Described as a ‘very good finisher’ by Tomas Soucek, Rice would fit into both Newcastle and Arsenal’s midfields brilliantly.

Both teams play a high-energy attacking style, and Rice’s box-to-box, powerful style of play would work a treat in either side.

Of course, as we know by now, this deal won’t be cheap.

West Ham have long held the belief that Rice will cost more than £100m this summer, but if ever there was a club that can afford that sort of fee, it’s Newcastle.

Like it or not, the Magpies are the richest club in the world, and after securing Champions League football for next season, they have plenty of cash to splash.

A move for Rice would certainly make Newcastle’s midfield even better than it already is, and if Eddie Howe’s side are serious about having a real go at the Champions League next season, these are the types of signings they’ll need to be making.

However, with all of that being said, it has long been reported that Rice’s priority is to stay in London, and with Arsenal set to make a bid for the midfielder in the coming days, perhaps a move to the Emirates would suit Rice more than a move to St James’ Park.

