Report: Newcastle United make enquiry for Chelsea star Mason Mount











The Daily Mail has reported that Newcastle United have made an enquiry for Chelsea and England attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

The report goes on to say that the Blues have set a price tag of £80 million for Mount and that the player will need to be on wages of £250,000-a-week. Due to this, the Magpies are somewhat put off by a deal due to Financial Fair Play.

The move for now will be unrealistic; however, the Daily Mail also reported that Newcastle will have a much larger transfer budget if they qualify for the Champions League.

With the transfer window still a couple of months away and Mount also heavily linked to Liverpool, via Fabrizio Romano, we expect that there will be a lot of twists and turns in these reports.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle United make Mason Mount Enquiry

With Mount’s contract expiring in the summer of 2024, £80 million definitely seems a bit steep. If he chooses to not sign a new contract, then Chelsea would need to cash in this summer.

This could see his price tag drop massively, so no doubt Newcastle will wait in the wings and monitor his situation at the London club. Cesc Fabregas heaped praise on the player in the past, calling him a ‘fantastic’ player.

The Magpies have had an exceptional season and currently sit fourth. They are above Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

A move to Newcastle now looks a lot more interesting for a lot of players, both in England and also in Europe. With this in mind, Newcastle should look elsewhere as they would be able to find a player of Mount’s calibre, if not better, in other leagues for a lot cheaper.

The wages as well would be huge, and this could cause issues with other players in the squad who would then want to see their wages increase.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Show all