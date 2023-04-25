Report: Newcastle United latest club interested in Alexis Mac Allister











Newcastle United are the latest club to be interested in Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister according to a report from 90min.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle have all “registered their interest” in the player, whilst Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation.

The situation is very interesting. His father has stated that: “It is most likely that Alexis will already be playing for another team next July.”

No price tag has been confirmed yet for the midfielder. With him shining for Brighton and also winning the World Cup this season, it is likely that his current club will demand a lot for the player.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle interested in Mac Allister

Newcastle are now battling at the top of the league. Due to this, it is no shock to see them linked with great players like Mac Allister.

The Argentinian, who is on £50,000-a-week at Brighton, has managed eight Premier League goals this season. With Newcastle possibly qualifying for the Champions League, they have a great chance of signing the midfielder.

The Magpies definitely need to add some more quality in their squad. This is to enable them to battle competitively in all competitions.

Mac Allister would no doubt be a key player at Newcastle. The midfielder is great in both defence and attack, something clubs cherish in the modern game.

Brighton are performing very well in the Premier League, but they seem to struggle to hold onto their star players. It looks like they will be having the same issue again with Mac Allister.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

