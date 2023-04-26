Report: Newcastle United interested in Joakim Maehle











Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in Joakim Maehle according to a report from 90min, but they do face competition.

The defender is a player in which Serie A side Juventus are also keen on signing. He has attracted the interest of Newcastle whilst they hunt for a left-back.

Maehle already plays in Italy’s top flight for Atalanta, where he has managed 90 appearances. In these appearances, the left-back has managed six goals and five assists.

The Danish international has also managed an impressive nine goals for his country. Juventus tried to sign Maehle in the January transfer window.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Newcastle interested in Maehle

It is no shock to see the Magpies interested in a full-back. Dan Burn, who currently plays as a left-back, has been superb for Newcastle in that position. Despite this, he is 30 and is actually a more natural centre-back. With this in mind, and due to Newcastle likely playing in Europe next season, they need more strength in this position.

A full-back like Maehle has shown that he can always contribute to the attack as well as the defence. With this in mind he would be a perfect acquisition for the club. Ian Wright said he is fantastic.

He also has experience playing in Europe, something that a lot of Newcastle players don’t have. Maehle is still very young, he is only 25. With this in mind, he could contribute to the Newcastle team for many seasons.

Maehle, who was labelled a “machine“, has a contract with Atalanta until 2025, so it might take a fair amount of money for Newcastle to sign him. In 2021, he had a price tag of £23.9million, so it will be expected that he will cost Newcastle a similar price.

Photo by Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

