Report: Newcastle turn their interest towards £60m Premier League star

The latest reports suggest that Newcastle have turned their attentions towards signing Premier League defender Marc Cucurella.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle have added the Chelsea defender to their list of summer targets. Apparently Mauricio Pochettino is allowing Cucurella to leave this summer.

This has apparently alerted Newcastle, and they are hoping to make a move for him. The report goes on to say that Newcastle want to make an offer of around £30million for him.

Cucurella signed for Chelsea for a reported £60million, so if they do want to sell him, they may have to accept losing some money on him.

With the Magpies competing in the Champions League next season, they need to make sure they have a very good squad as well as starting eleven side.

At the moment, due to their crazy rise, Newcastle don’t have all the players they need to compete in multiple competitions.

Cucurella showed good quality at Brighton, but at Chelsea, his career has not been great at all. He has been exposed on many occasions, especially defensively.

Eddie Howe has proven he can massively improve the defence in front of him, and he could perhaps improve Cucurella.

Despite this, for a price of around £30million, it seems like a bit of a risk. There are most definitely some better left-backs out there which Newcastle could get for a cheaper price.

It would also be a shock to see Chelsea accepting £30million for the “highly energetic” talent when they paid around £60million for him.

It will be a big summer for Newcastle, so we expect them to be linked to a lot more players. Fans of the club will no doubt be very excited for next season.