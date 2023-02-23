Report: Some Newcastle staff wanted Loris Karius but Eddie Howe fought for him











Certain staff at Newcastle United wanted to release Loris Karius during the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic. Eddie Howe was the man who ultimately made the call to keep him around as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Karius is now set for an ultimate show of faith. With Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied, the German stopper is set to start against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Final.

Photo; Serena Taylor; Newcastle United; Getty Images

Newcastle reached the final by defeating Southampton over two legs. The Magpies will be aiming to kick off their Saudi-backed era by lifting a major trophy at Wembley this weekend.

Karius signed for Newcastle on a free transfer back in August. He’s yet to make a single appearance for the Magpies yet but has been on the bench seven times during the 2022/23 campaign.

The player hasn’t made an appearance for an English club since the Champions League Final of 2018. On that occasion, he made a massive error as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1.

Karius made 49 appearances for Liverpool during his time at Anfield. He managed 22 clean sheets but it’s fair to say that he failed to really settle as the number one custodian.

Staff at Newcastle wanted to release Karius but it’s a good job they didn’t

Pope’s heart must have sunk when he was sent off against Liverpool last week. Dubravka came on during that clash but having featured for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, he can’t play at the weekend.

Karius is the next man up. With this latest report suggesting that Howe fought to keep him, the 29-year-old will be keen to repay the faith shown in him by the manager against United.

Photo; Serena Taylor; Newcastle United; Getty Images

It will perhaps be a small concern for Newcastle that Karius will have to play. Not in the sense of his ability but given the fact that he’s not played a first-team game for so long.

Sunday is Newcastle’s biggest game for many years. Karius will hope that he can do a job and help the Magpies claim their first piece of silverware in quite some time.