The latest reports are suggesting that Newcastle United have now joined the race to sign young promising talent Adama Bojang.

According to The Guardian, Newcastle, as well as Manchester United have just joined the race for the £2.6million player.

The report goes on to say that Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Tottenham and Wolves have been monitoring him for a while.

Bojang has also attracted interest from the Bundesliga. The forward currently ‘favours’ a move to the Bundesliga at this current time.

The attacking star currently plays for Steve Biko FC in Gambia. The Daily Mail revealed that he is known as the ‘Gambian Hurricane’.

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Newcastle want Adama Bojang

Adama Bojang is a massively appreciated talent. The 19-year-old is a striker and many have deemed him a wonderkid. The player started to catch the eye following a very impressive U20 African Cup of Nations tournament.

The Daily Mail wrote: “His physical attributes and style of play have drawn comparisons to Napoli and Nigeria centre-forward Victor Osimhen, with some believing he could go on to better Osimhen’s achievements in the game.”

With at least seven Premier League clubs interested in him and multiple Bundesliga sides also keen, it is going to be a very interesting transfer saga.

No doubt it could take a while for this transfer to reach completion. With so many clubs interested, the price for Bojang will increase and a bidding war could commence.

Newcastle could be a great place for the young star to move to. Albeit he won’t get into the first team straight away, the pathway currently at the club shows that they can be successful and that young stars get a chance.

Eddie Howe has been keen on giving young prospects like Elliot Anderson a chance during the last season. No doubt, if Bojang matches the potential many think he has then he will get these chances at Newcastle.