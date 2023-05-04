Newcastle scouting 'incredible' cup-final playmaker; £61m release clause - report











Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly been scouting Dominik Szoboszlai as they look to improve their squad for next season.

Sky Sports Germany claims Newcastle have sent scouts to watch the midfielder multiple times this season, both at RB Leipzig and also away from the German club’s home stadium.

Szoboszlai is a very exciting talent. He was linked with fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal back in 2022, but their interest has cooled off since.

The star, who is currently on £71,000-a-week at Leipzig and reportedly has a £61million release clause, has picked up four goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Newcastle scout Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai is very experienced in Europe having played in some of the biggest competitions multiple times. He has managed to score eight Champions League goals.

Newcastle will be playing in Europe. It is now very likely that the club could manage to qualify for the Champions League this season. This would be a great achievement.

The “incredible talent” would no doubt massively improve the Magpies squad. He would be a great addition. With his quality and experience, Szoboszlai could make Newcastle a consistent top six team.

The German Cup finalist is also only 22 years old. With this in mind, he has many years to get even better and become a world class talent at St.James’ Park.

Newcastle probably did not expect to be in the position that they are in already. They were only battling for relegation a couple of seasons ago and now they are top six challengers.

Due to this, and also due to the fact that they have very wealthy owners, it would not be a shock to see them battle for top spots and maintain consistency in the Premier League for many years.

