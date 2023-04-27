Report: Newcastle reignite interest in Sergej Milinković-Savić











Newcastle United are reigniting their interest in Serie A star Sergej Milinković-Savić according to a report from TuttoJuve.

The Magpies continue to keep an eye on the midfielder, alongside Arsenal and West Ham. Milinkovic-Savic has no plans to extend his current contract which expires in June 2024.

For now, all the player is caring about is his current season with Lazio. He wants to help them finish in a Champions League spot.

In the summer, the mood will change and the midfielder will have to decide if he wants to stay at the club or move on and try a different league.

Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

Newcastle interested in Milinković-Savić

The Serbian is a player who has attracted interest from many clubs for multiple years. Manchester United were always heavily linked to him but it seems their interest has now cooled.

Now, with Newcastle battling for a Champions League spot and also higher in the league than Chelsea and Liverpool, they are trying to sign some star talent.

Even if they miss out on top four, they have shown that they are now ready to disturb the traditional top six teams. This will attract talent from across Europe. Lazio president Claudio Lotito said “he is the best midfielder in the world”.

The complete midfielder, who was hailed as “one of the best” in Europe could find a move to Newcastle very appealing. In late 2022, he had a £105million price tag placed on him by Lazio.

With his contract expiring in just over a year, many will hope that this price tag will be dropped. The Magpies have wealthy owners but they will not want to splash the cash on one player.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

