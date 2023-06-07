Report: Newcastle recently met with representatives of 'extraordinary' title-winner available for just £42m











Newcastle United recently held talks with the representatives of Kim Min-jae as they consider a move for the Napoli centre-back this summer.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that the Magpies could rival Manchester United for the South Korea international.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Of course, Newcastle and Erik ten Hag’s men were involved in the battle for the top-four spot this past season. And it seems that they are now set to tussle over Kim Min-jae.

Newcastle considering Kim Min-jae move

The Sun reports that Newcastle are weighing up a move for the 26-year-old. And they could secure his signature for just £42 million due to a release clause that will become active at the start of July.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Intriguingly, the report adds that Newcastle held discussions with the defender’s representatives towards the end of this past season as they attended one of the club’s final home games.

Newcastle will be one side to watch in the market this summer. They will not want to move backwards after a rapid rise up the table over the last 12 months.

Predictions of superstars coming in have proved to be wide of the mark. Instead, the Magpies have made some really shrewd investments in the market.

So it should come as no surprise that they have their eye on Kim when his release clause is about to become active.

He was a key part of the Napoli side which clinched the Scudetto this season. His form was labelled ‘extraordinary‘ by former Premier League star Park Ji-sung.

Newcastle’s brilliant defence was a key reason for their success this past year.

They would be an even more daunting prospect if they could add Kim to their ranks in this window.