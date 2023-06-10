Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a significant bid to bring Dominik Szoboszlai to St James’ Park.

The Magpies have been linked with the RB Leipzig midfielder for a while now.

However, L’Equipe – via Sport Witness – have suggested that Newcastle could be about to launch a move.

The Magpies have enjoyed a sensational season, finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Now, Newcastle must bolster their ranks with quantity as well as quality so as to compete on four fronts next term.

They are apparently ‘preparing to make a staggering offer’ for Szoboszlai, who has been superb for RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old has registered six goals and eight assists from 31 Bundesliga appearances this season.

L’Equipe noted how a Newcastle move for Szoboszlai would put a lot of money in Leipzig’s coffers.

The German outfit is apparently trying to sign Lois Openda, but Lens have turned down two bids already.

Should Newcastle sign Szoboszlai, Leipzig may be able to make an offer the French outfit would struggle to refuse.

‘There aren’t many better players’

Honestly, what an exciting time it is to be a Newcastle fan.

The Magpies now have Champions League football for next season and genuine hopes of silverware.

After so many years of mediocrity and a lack of ambition, it’s good to see Newcastle back in the big time.

In addition, being linked with players like Szoboszlai – and actually being able to sign them – is also good to see.

Former Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch previously said that the Hungarian is “just as talented as Erling Haaland”.

“As talent goes, there aren’t many better players that can play his position,” the Bundesliga website quotes Marsch as saying.

“Some are strong, some are technical, some are good tactically, and some can defend well or run a lot.

“However, Dominik is special because he has all of these skills combined.”

Szoboszlai reportedly has a £61million release clause, as per Sky Sport Germany.

We’ll see whether Newcastle trigger it or negotiate the price down.