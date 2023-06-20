Newcastle are not just looking for signings for the present. The Magpies are looking for future talents and the latest reports suggest that they want to sign Derry Scherhant.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have identified Scherhant as a possible summer signing. They are apparently targeting him to add to their group of ’emerging talent’ who can challenge for the first team.

Scherhant is seen as the typical type of player the Magpies are targeting. Dan Ashworth has been overseeing the recruitment of young players and will continue to do so for the foreseeable.

It is good to see the Magpies targeting players to help them both in the present and in the future. Should they sign Scherhant, then it would be an exciting coup.

(Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Newcastle want Derry Scherhant

Scherhant is only 20 years old but he has broken into the first team at his current club Hertha Berlin. At the Bundesliga side, he has featured 10 times in the division this season and managed to score one goal.

Last season, the £1.5million-rated gem also registered eight goals and two assists from 12 Regionalliga Northeast reserve outings.

For an emerging talent, it is very exciting to see him already settling in well in a top division. The forward has also picked up two appearances for the Germany U20 side.

Many clearly see him as an exciting future prospect. Due to this, Newcastle should attempt to do everything possible to try and sign him. No doubt they should act sooner as other clubs could come in for his signature.

If they want to continue battling near the top, they need to make sure their future talent have high potential and can come into the first team in the next few years.