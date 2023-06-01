Report: Newcastle offered 23-year-old backed to become 'one of the best'











Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Joao Felix.

This is according to The Mail, who said Eddie Howe’s Magpies can give the player what he wants competition-wise.

Newcastle have enjoyed an outstanding season that has culminated in Champions League qualification.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

The Magpies are now being linked with a multitude of top players as they look to bolster their ranks.

With Newcastle having silverware ambitions, they must strengthen in order to be able to fight on four fronts.

Meanwhile, Felix’s future is currently uncertain, as he’s out of favour at Atletico Madrid and not wanted at Chelsea.

With that in mind, The Mail claims another loan move could be on the cards for the 23-year-old attacker.

Felix previously spoke of his desire to play in the Champions League, something Newcastle can certainly offer him.

However, there may be a stumbling block in terms of financials.

Last season, Felix’s loan reportedly cost the Blues around £9million plus £200,000-a-week in wages.

“We’re not huge players of wages in the Premier League,” Howe previously said, as per The Mail.

“So the big clubs will all dwarf us in terms of that.

“That makes it hard to attract the very, very best players on the market.”

Our view

In 2022-23, Felix scored just four goals as Chelsea finished the season in 12th place in the Premier League.

Despite his struggles, the 23-year-old is an incredibly talented player who’d certainly improve Newcastle.

Back in 2019, Koke backed Felix (as per ESPN) to become “one of the best players in the world”.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Admittedly, the finances involved may not be quite right for Newcastle, based on Howe’s previous comments.

The Magpies have done well in terms of building sustainably. Splashing the cash may well unsettle the dressing room.

Nonetheless, this is certainly an exciting lead that shows how far Newcastle have come in a short space of time.

Let’s see what happens on this front in the coming weeks and months.