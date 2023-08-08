Newcastle United’s transfer policy since being taken over has centred around two things, signing experienced domestic stars and young players from Europe’s top leagues with lots of potential.

The likes of Harvey Barnes, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Nick Pope fit into category one, while Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak fit into category two.

However, according to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, Newcastle are now eyeing up something of a left-field signing.

Apparently, Newcastle are interested in young Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser.

If this is a name you’re not all that familiar with, you’re not alone.

Rollheiser has only ever played his football in South America so far, but he has been making waves over in Argentina.

A talented winger with bags of ability, Rollheiser says that his Mum sometimes compares him to Lionel Messi – how cute.

Of course, praise from your own Mum doesn’t really mean all that much, but Messi comparisons go beyond just his own family.

His manager, Eduardo Dominguez, has also used Messi as a yardstick for Rollheiser’s ability, claiming that the winger is one of the most decisive players in Argentine football today.

“The comparison has to be with the maximum expression. It seems to me that he has things, if we understand that it is not that it is Messi. I do not know when another will come out. Of course, today he is one of the most decisive players in Argentine football and he has to learn to take care of what he is achieving. What he is experiencing was not free,” Dominguez said.

As we’ve seen in recent years, Argentine football isn’t to be underestimated.

Just 12 months ago, the likes of Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez were both playing in Argentina, and now, you’d have to say that they’re two of the best and most valuable players in European football.

Whether or not Rollheiser can follow in their footsteps remains to be seen, but if he heads to Newcastle, he will certainly have the platform to be a star.