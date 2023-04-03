Report: Newcastle now ‘top option’ for 'immense' England star Kalvin Phillips











Newcastle United will be looking to consistently battle for a high position in the Premier League due to their wealthy new owners and the latest transfer rumours have linked them with a Manchester City and England international.

The Magpies are battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League, and if they want to compete with the best sides in England, they need to add more quality to the squad.

Journalist Dean Jones produced a piece for GiveMeSport in which he revealed that Newcastle are ’emerging as a top option’ for defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder, signed for Manchester City for £45 million in the 2022/23 summer transfer window from Leeds and will no doubt cost around the same if Pep Guardiola was happy to let him go.

The 27 year-old has struggled for game time since moving to Manchester and no doubt he will want to be playing consistent football in order to make sure he stays in the England squad.



Kalvin Phillips would be a great signing for Newcastle

The defensive midfielder shone for Leeds in the 2021/22 campaign, and his impressive performances saw him transfer to Man City.

Despite barely featuring this season, Phillips got to showcase his talent on the international stage in March 2023, with Gareth Southgate starting him for the win against Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

At the Euro’s in 2021, Phillips was a key player for the Three Lions, and he was massively praised by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who called him ‘immense’.



Phillips would be a great option for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle. He would add some much-needed defensive qualities to the midfield. He is great at stopping opposition attacks and he could give the attacking players in his side more freedom whilst he sits back and defends. It would also be great for the Magpies to have him as well if they finish the season in a European spot as it would add some great squad depth to the club.

