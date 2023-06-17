Newcastle United are amongst the clubs to have been informed that Kim Min-jae has decided that he wants to join Bayern Munich this summer.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato, which suggests that Kim has chosen to move to the Bavarian giants after just one year with Napoli.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Kim Min-jae was a player wanted by so many of Europe’s heavyweights after an inspired year at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Of course, he helped Napoli win the Scudetto at a canter.

Newcastle target Kim decides to join Bayern Munich

Foot Mercato notes that Newcastle want Kim. Meanwhile, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were also keen on the South Korea international.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

However, Foot Mercato claims that Kim will join Bayern. He will pen a contract at the Allianz Arena worth around £165,000-a-week. Meanwhile, all of his admirers have been informed of his decision.

The news will come as a blow to Eddie Howe and the Magpies. Obviously, Newcastle will be in the Champions League next year. And they will be ready for many of the sides who finished below them this past season to strengthen significantly this summer.

Newcastle probably do need greater depth at the heart of their defence. Sven Botman and Fabian Schar formed an impressive partnership this year. And they do also have Dan Burn.

But Kim has been one of the most in-form defenders in Europe over the last 12 months. So it is a really smart piece of business for Bayern to get him through the door.

The one positive for Howe and Newcastle is that they now have more than enough time to switch their attention and pursue other targets.