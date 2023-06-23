Newcastle United fans are in dreamland at present as Sandro Tonali’s Magpies move edges ever closer.

The Magpies have been going from strength to strength ever since the takeover at St James’ Park.

With Tonali to Newcastle all-but done, the Magpies will likely turn their attention to other targets.

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle have now made an approach for Feyenoord’s David Hancko.

The French outlet – via Sport Witness – claims that the Magpies have ‘taken information’ about the defender.

Newcastle are apparently also looking at Theo Hernandez and Federico Chiesa as part of their summer business.

Our view

Hancko looks like he’d be a great shout for Newcastle, and he certainly fits their transfer strategy.

The Magpies have been shrewd in the market since the takeover in 2021.

Newcastle have routinely brought in a blend of amazing potential, experience and a few gems to boot.

As a 25-year-old defender, Hancko is yet to head into his prime, but has substantial experience.

He has also shown his potential by hitting the ground running at Feyenoord in his maiden season.

Hancko joined in 2022 from Slavia Prague for a reported €6million, and helped his new side win the Eredivisie title.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano recently ranked the Slovakian at number four of his top Dutch top-flight signings of 2022-23.

He told Here We Scout: “In position number four it’s David Hancko.

“What a season for him and Feyenoord. Really fantastic.

“Ten goals involvement in all competitions. Not bad at all if you are a centre-back.

“Consistency has been really key for him.”

In terms of price tag, there aren’t any reports with a ballpark figure, but Transfermarkt has him at around £21.5million.

For a Premier League club, that’s a very modest price for a player who looks like he could become a real star.