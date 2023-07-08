Newcastle made ‘big’ bid to try and sign ‘sensational’ player

Newcastle United are back in the big time as they look forward to the Champions League next season.

The Magpies finished in the top four last term, and also reached the final of the League Cup.

Newcastle fans will feel the sky’s the limit, and they’re certainly on an upward trajectory.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A transfer report from TEAMtalk has outlined just how far the Magpies have come in a short space of time.

They claim that Newcastle attempted a late swoop for Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, who is Bayern Munich-bound.

PIF, Newcastle’s owners, apparently made the defender a ‘big offer’ to try and turn his head late on.

That plan could have seen Kim signing for either the Premier League outfit or move to Saudi Arabia instead.

However, Kim has apparently made it clear that he has no interest in either of those option.

The South Korean’s mind is reportedly made up, and it only involves Bayern.

Our view

Obviously it would’ve been much better news had Kim opted to snub Bayern and move to Newcastle.

However, you can’t blame him for wanting to join one of the biggest, best and most established clubs in the world.

At the same time, that Newcastle can now realistically attempt a late move for one of the world’s best says a lot.

Kim is a ‘sensational‘ player who has shone for club and country alike.

He helped Napoli win the Serie A title last term, and also played at the 2022 World Cup with South Korea.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Magpies now have mighty financial muscle and have been matching this with their efforts on the pitch.

Newcastle’s current ascendency is still fairly new, and there’s still some way to go before they can be called elite.

We’re talking silverware and impressive runs in the Champions League.

Obviously this takes time – look at Manchester City’s journey – but Newcastle are certainly on the right track.