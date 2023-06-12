Newcastle United made a £51.3 million bid in the January transfer window for Ferran Torres, who can now leave Barcelona for a much lower fee.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which suggests that the 23-year-old will be sold by the Catalan giants should they receive a bid of £34.2 million in the summer.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Ferran Torres has not had the easiest time since leaving Manchester City for Barca. He ended this past campaign with just seven goals in all competitions. And he only completed 90 minutes once since the start of April.

Newcastle made Ferran Torres bid back in January

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona plan to sell Torres if they are offered £34.2 million for the forward. It will be interesting therefore, to see if that now attracts the attention of Newcastle.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

That is because Mundo Deportivo is also claiming that the Magpies made a £51.3 million offer for the youngster back in January. Obviously, their bid was unsuccessful.

It is noted that it is felt that Torres has not kicked on enough in Catalonia. And the system Barcelona will play does not suit him. So that may explain the change in their stance over the last few months.

Newcastle are certainly going to be making signings this summer. Eddie Howe’s men are preparing for a return to the Champions League. And they will be wary of all of the Premier League sides below them who will want to overtake them next year.

Torres showed a glimpse of his potential with Manchester City, scoring 16 times in all competitions. Xavi meanwhile, has previously described him as a ‘spectacular‘ talent.

And the significant price-drop may be exactly the encouragement Newcastle now need to reignite their interest.