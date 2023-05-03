Report: Newcastle interested in player Alan Shearer has deemed 'incredible'











Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in signing Lionel Messi, according to a report from Spain.

Sport.es state that various Premier League sides are mulling over launching a bid for the star, who looks to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Teams in the Saudi League also want to sign Messi. They could offer him huge finances if they joined.

Messi wants to continue competing at a high level in Europe and will happily move to a club in the Champions League.

The report says that Newcastle are among the Premier League sides who would be tempted to make a bid for the World Cup winner.

(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Newcastle interested in Lionel Messi

One of the main reasons for this link is due to Newcastle now having wealthy owners. It should definitely be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Argentinian, who has won the Ballon d’Or seven times, is on a salary of around £1.05million a week. If the Magpies were to sign him, then these wages would absolutely tear up their current wage structure.

It will be very interesting to see how Newcastle act in the summer transfer window. No one would have expected them to qualify for the Champions League. Now it looks very likely.

The winger, who is coming towards the end of his career, is still one of the best on the planet. He was hailed as a “genius” for what he does with the ball.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has previously deemed him “probably… the greatest player we have ever seen” and “incredible” among other compliments.

The Magpies would be able to get a higher calibre of player. Something they haven’t been able to do for many years. Hopefully they manage to hold on to a top four spot.

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)