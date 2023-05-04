Report: Newcastle identify £61m 'perfect complement' for Bruno Guimaraes











Newcastle United have reportedly identified Alexis Mac Allister as a ‘perfect completent’ for Bruno Guimaraes.

This is according to the Argentinian edition of AS, as transcribed by Sport Witness.

The Magpies are seemingly looking to bolster their midfield ranks at the end of the season.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle have enjoyed an amazing campaign, with Champions League football very much on the cards.

With that in mind, Eddie Howe and co will need a mix of quality and quantity if they are to thrive on all fronts.

According to AS, Mac Allister’s heroics for Brighton and Argentina have ‘attracted the attention’ of Europe’s elite.

Their sources say the Newcastle target’s future is ‘far from’ the Seagulls, and he apparently has an agreement with them.

Apparently, Mac Allister would be allowed to leave if Brighton receive an offer that matches their ‘aspirations’ for a transfer.

They reportedly value the World Cup winner at €70million, or £61million.

As for Newcastle, they are looking for the ‘perfect complement’ to Guimaraes in their midfield.

And finding the money to sign Mac Allister would not be a ‘problem’ as the Magpies have significant financial backing.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Our view

Mac Allister would be a great shout for Newcastle. He has proven his worth both in the Premier League and at the World Cup.

In addition, Mac Allister is 24, so he’d provide the Magpies, with multiple seasons of peak service and/or significant resale value.

Although £61million is a fairly steep price, it seems about right for a midfielder of his calibre, age, and top-level experience.

Newcastle have been very shrewd since their takeover and haven’t splashed the cash left, right and centre.

They’ve spent decent sums on players who fit the ball, make the team better and have bright futures ahead of them.

Mac Allister looks like he’d fit the bill, so let’s see what happens over the coming months.