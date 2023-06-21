Newcastle United have discussed offering Sandro Tonali a contract worth £150,000-a-week in talks with the AC Milan star’s representatives.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Newcastle had initially been talking with the Rossoneri about a move which could cost £40 million.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Sandro Tonali is one of the most exciting young holding midfielders playing in Europe right now. He has made 130 appearances for Milan in all competitions, helping them clinch the Scudetto in 2022.

Newcastle in Tonali talks

It seems that he is set to be offered the chance to move to the Premier League this summer. The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle have opened talks about a possible deal for the 23-year-old.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Worryingly, the report claims that the asking price is continuing to rise as discussions began over a deal which could possibly be worth £40 million and £45 million.

But Newcastle are prepared to push the boat out for Tonali. In fact, the Magpies have spoken to his representatives about a contract worth £150,000-a-week. That would make the youngster one of the highest earners in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Signing Tonali would be a real statement from Newcastle.

It remains to be seen what asking price Milan set. But it is surely going to be a lot lower than the £100 million West Ham want for Declan Rice.

Rice is obviously proven in the Premier League. But Tonali is younger. And he is an established Italy international who has played in the Champions League.

If Milan ultimately accept something around £40 million, it has the potential to be a masterstroke from the Magpies.

But it seems that there is some way to go in the talks.