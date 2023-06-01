Report: Newcastle eyeing £13m talent likened to Casemiro











Newcastle United want to strengthen their squad this summer and reports have linked them with a move for Pablo Maia.

According to São Paulo Sempre, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are one of many clubs who have been ‘monitoring’ the player.

The report suggests that Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Atletico Madrid all want to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

His club Sao Paulo are reportedly willing to allow him to leave this summer but want around £13million for him this transfer window.

(Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle want Pablo Maia

It is exciting to see the Magpies try to sign exciting young talent. Maia is only 21 years old, but with so many clubs interested in him he is clearly highly rated.

In March last year, Football Talent Scout named him as one of their Talents of the Day and said he was like a ‘mini-Casemiro’.

Eddie Howe’s side will have four competitions to battle in next campaign now that they qualified for the Champions League.

Due to this, they definitely need to bulk up the squad and they could definitely do with adding another defensive midfielder like Maia.

The club will no doubt feel like they must improve the squad, especially with better options from the bench.

There will of course be a lot more rotation next week with the club playing midweek throughout the course of the campaign.

Questions may be asked about Maia being unproven. However, he has already made over 80 competitive appearances for Sao Paulo.

Such transfer rumours will no doubt excite the Newcastle fan base as they prepare themselves for a great season.

