Report: Newcastle decide they want to sign 25-year-old left-back if they can't get Kieran Tierney











According to InterLive, Newcastle United could make a move for Inter Milan’s Federico DiMarco if they can’t sign Kieran Tierney this summer.

The Magpies have been strongly linked with a move for Tierney in recent weeks, but it may not be easy to get the Scot out of Arsenal. After all, the Gunners are flying high right now and Tierney is a fan favourite – even if he doesn’t start every game these days.

DiMarco could be a much more attainable target. After all, we’ve seen plenty of top Serie A stars jumping at the chance to move to the Premier League in recent years, and Newcastle’s vast riches could be too appealing for the Italy international to turn down.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

The addition of DiMarco to this Newcastle squad would be very exciting. He’s one of Europe’s premier attacking full-backs, and putting him in the same team as Kieran Trippier would make Newcastle an incredibly dynamic attacking outfit.

With all due respect to Dan Burn, he’s not exactly the second-coming of Roberto Carlos, but, DiMarco is a player who does his best work in the opponent’s half.

Indeed, DiMarco has bags of pace and a brilliant delivery on his left-foot that the likes of Alexander Isak could really benefit from.

Of course, Newcastle’s top target appears to be Tierney at this moment in time, and there is also a lot to like about that rumour. Tierney is Premier League proven and is another real attacking force, but with his chequered injury record and inconsistent performances for Arsenal in recent months, DiMarco may actually be the better option.

One thing is clear, Newcastle are in the market for a new left-back this summer, but whether they sign DiMarco, Tierney or even somebody else remains to be seen.

Show all