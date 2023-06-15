Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Rennes midfielder Desire Doue.

This is according to 90Min, who looked at a number of potential Magpies targets in the middle of the park.

Newcastle enjoyed an amazing season last time round, finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

In addition, the Magpies reached the League Cup final, and will be in the Champions League next term.

Newcastle will want to build on their amazing foundations and hopefully get some silverware on board.

To do that, the Magpies need to add quantity and quality to their ranks, so they can fight on four fronts.

Already there have been exciting reports linking Newcastle with the likes of James Maddison and Nicolo Barella.

While those would be the first-team ready marquee signings, you’ve also got to look at stars for the future.

And Doue would be an exciting acquisition for Newcastle if the speculation is true.

At just 18 years of age, he has already clocked up 34 appearances for Ligue 1 top-four side Rennes.

This included 34 appearances last term, of which 26 came in the French top flight.

Numerous scouting outlets have sung Doue’s praises to the highest level.

For instance, Breaking the Lines deemed him ‘France’s next big thing’ last year and called him an ‘elegant prodigy’.

Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Transfermarkt said – also last year – that Doue is ‘the next super talent emerging from Stade Rennais’.

Better still, I News has reported that he is rated at just £12million.

Newcastle really ought to move quickly for Doue before too many other big clubs join the race.